ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman had her purse stolen after she parked her vehicle in the Central West End early Tuesday morning.
The 29-year-old woman told police she had just parked her car in the 4500 block of Laclede around 4:45 a.m. and was getting her purse out when an unknown man approached her, pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse.
After getting the victim’s purse, the suspect ran from the area.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
