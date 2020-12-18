SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Early Thursday morning, a thief stole Christmas decorations off several homes in Soulard.
Soulard resident Bill Shelton says some of his Christmas lights and decorations were stolen around 4:30-5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Shelton’s home surveillance captured the thief clear as day and he shared it with News 4.
He also filed a police report and says at least two other residents had their decorations stolen as well.
