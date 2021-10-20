O'Fallon, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police say a man robbed a Subway in O'Fallon, Illinois Tuesday while workers were closing down the store.
O'Fallon police reported that a man walked into the store, said he had a gun and demanded money from the register. He got off with a small amount of cash from the Subway located at 310 West Highway 50, the report said.
The suspect has not yet been identified. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.
