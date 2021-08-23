St. Louis County thief
St. Louis County Police Department

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for an alleged shoplifter who stole thousands of dollars worth of perfume from a Fenton store.

On Thursday, police said a man in his mid-20's stole $3,200 of perfume and cologne from the Ulta Beauty on Gravois Bluff Plaza Drive. Surviellance video captured the man donning a face mask, crocks and multi-color tights. 

Anyone with information should call the police department at 636-349-8120.

