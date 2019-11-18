EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Employees at a Eureka car dealership were shocked to learn a thief cut a hole into their wall to steal a truck.
“He did have a handgun that he stuck into his waistband once he made it into the building which is scary,” said Amy Cowsert with Gateway Car Connection.
Eureka police and the business are reviewing the surveillance video. The business decided not to share the video until they know what it shows.
Police said they are investigating what appears to be a suspect (or suspects) who peeled off the metal siding of Gateway Car Connection and got inside to steal keys and then a truck from the lot.
Police responded for the report of burglary and stolen vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday.
The dealership owner believes the crime happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
A $5,000 reward is being offered by the dealership to get the truck back.
“It definitely seems like they came for that specific item,” said Cowsert.
The 2005 red truck is a Dodge Dually pick up truck with 38,000 miles. Its mud flaps are noticeable, and it was last known to have an Oklahoma license plate of GIN-242.
The business owner posted about the truck arriving at the dealership around 3 p.m. Sunday. Then about 12 hours later, it was stolen.
You can contact Eureka Police if you have any information at 636-938-6600.
The dealership can be reached at 636-584-2168.
