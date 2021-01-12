ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire at a salvage yard has sent thick black smoke into the air in north St. Louis.
The fire broke out in the 3700 block of Aldine before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, two cars at the yard caught fire.
There were no known injuries.
