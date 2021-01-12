Salvage yard fire

Firefighters were called to a fire at a salvage yard Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

 St. Louis Fire Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire at a salvage yard has sent thick black smoke into the air in north St. Louis.

The fire broke out in the 3700 block of Aldine before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, two cars at the yard caught fire.

There were no known injuries.

