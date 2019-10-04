MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several departments were called and a nearby daycare was evacuated when an apartment building in Maplewood caught fire Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the Cambridge Apartments before 3 p.m. Fire officials said a construction crew was working on the building using some sort of torch. The building was being renovated at the time.
A neighbor called 911 after spotting smoke coming from the third floor.
According to officials, The two people who were living in the building made it out safely.
Crews from Maplewood, Crestwood, Frontenac, Clayton, Ladue, Webster Groves and Brentwood were called to the fire to assist.
The thickness of the smoke forced a nearby daycare to be evacuated.
No one was evacuated from the other apartments on site.
