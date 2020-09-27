(KMOV.com) -- Win and you're in. That was the challenge for the Cardinals heading into their game with the Milwaukee Brewers on the final day of the regular season Sunday.
Behind a strong pitching effort and a productive day for Harrison Bader, the Cardinals proved they were up to the challenge, as they took down the Brewers 5-2 at Busch Stadium to clinch a spot in the 2020 MLB Postseason.
In spite of numerous injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak that decimated the St. Louis roster, forcing the team to play an unprecedented number of doubleheaders in recent weeks, the Cardinals qualified for the playoffs with a record of 30-28. In an expanded playoff format in 2020, the Cardinals will take to the road to face the Padres in a best-of-three Wild Card Series this week for the opportunity to advance to the divisional series round.
With the chance to seal their fate and claim a spot in the postseason Saturday, the Cardinals offense had one of its quiet nights as they were shut out by a Milwaukee team hanging onto its own playoff aspirations.
Sunday, it was Bader provided who some excitement for the Cardinals and paced the offense with a triple and a moonshot home run that landed deep into Big Mac Land.
Mac Land Moonshot! pic.twitter.com/MqLeuBdPlO— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 27, 2020
On the pitching side, the Cardinals got a solid performance from starter Austin Gomber, who threw four innings of one-run baseball while allowing just one hit and a pair of walks. Sensing the opportunity to close the door on a lead, Mike Shildt aggressively went to his bullpen in the fifth inning, calling upon Giovanny Gallegos, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes to keep the Brewers batters at bay.
Reyes, whose story of perseverance through numerous injuries over the years mirrors the perseverance of his team throughout this year, fittingly battled through a ninth-inning jam Sunday to clinch the win for St. Louis.
It led to a scene on the field at Busch that, while not the typical clinching celebration, was meaningful nonetheless for a team that had endured so much to get there.
