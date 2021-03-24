WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com/AP ) -- The recent mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado and Atlanta have renewed a push by Democrats for more gun control. However, Republicans are providing strong pushback including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

During a segment on FOX News, Hawley expressed his opposition against the new calls for expanded gun control.

"They want to have control of the political process. They don't care of the 2nd Amendment, they don't care about the 1st Amendment," he said. "And if you disagree with them, they want to write you out of the democratic process. You look at their reforms, it's to register every firearm in America."

10 victims identified in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, ranging in age 20-65 Police on Tuesday also released the names of those killed: Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

President Biden is calling on Congress to ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines but Senate Democrats face more hurdles than just Republicans in passing gun control. At least one of their own, West Virginia's Joe Manchin opposes background check bills. Democrats are still pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from its second mass shooting in a week. Biden said “we have to act,” but prospects for any major changes were dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring to the Senate floor legislation passed by the House that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers. He said the Senate “must confront a devastating truth” after a lack of congressional action on the issue for almost three decades.

“This Senate will be different,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country.” A Senate vote on new gun control would be the first in several years.