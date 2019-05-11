O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Vine Street Market is the new farmers market now open for the summer and fall in O'Fallon, Illinois.
It's open every Saturday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the O'Fallon Station building at First & Vine St.
On it's first day, it was raining and chilly, but the turnout was still impressive. Some vendors sold out in the first hour of being open.
"I started selling at 8 a.m., I was sold out completely," Andrew Mueth said. He is one of the owners of Vast Produce, of Waterloo, Illinois. "It's never been this crazy, this awesome before for us."
O'Fallon Station is a brand new facility. It opened in January 2019. It's not just being used for Vine Street Market, but also for community and private events.
Cory Flament, who owns a restaurant in O'Fallon, visited Vine Street Market on Saturday. He thinks Vine Street Market proves the city is invested in small businesses.
"It just shows that the city of O'Fallon is in support of small business and they're willing to invest in us and help us grow," Flament said.
To learn about more info on Vine Street Market, click here.
