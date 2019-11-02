'They're just trying to play hardball with us;' Collinsville landlord calls out city manager over residency

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two Collinsville landlords believe they're facing litigation for speaking up at city council meetings.
Phil Astrauskas, Jr. and his father own multiple rental units in the City of Collinsville and are facing litigation over an apartment building due to alleged code violations.
The apartment building is located along Route 159 in the city and according to the lawsuit, the building is the subject of several code violations.
Astrauskas, Jr. told News 4 the city also wants him to replace a gravel parking lot with a hard surface.
Both Astrauskas and his dad believe the city is retaliating against them because the pair is vocal at Collinsville City Council meetings.
Astrauskas, Jr. says they have owned the building in question since 1994 and the issues pointed out in the lawsuit have only become a problem with the city recently.
"I think they are just trying to play hardball with us,” Astrauskas said.
Astrauskas, Jr. believes it’s hypocritical for the city to sue him for rule violations when the city manager isn’t following a city rule.
According to city policy, the police chief, fire chief and city manager must reside in Collinsville.
City Manager Mitch Bair doesn’t live in Collinsville, but instead across the river in St. Louis County.
Bair told News 4, “ It started in 2008, I have a family and the council was good enough not to require me to move to work just a few miles away.”
Bair said there’s no language in his current contract, which pays him $170,000 per year, requiring him to live in Collinsville.
He says he followed the rule in the past with the purchase of a one bedroom condo in the city several years ago.
“I was staying here during the week,” Blair said.
He said the new contract struck out the residency requirement.
Bair is now selling the one bedroom condo.
The city manager is supported by the mayor and the council in his decision to reside in St. Louis County.
When asked if he would like to see the city manager live in Collinsville, Mayor John Sears replied, “At one time it was important the main people lived here in the city limits. With today’s technology and cell phones and so forth, I don’t think it’s nearly as important as it used to be.”
News 4 asked Sears why the rule isn’t removed from the city handbook.
Sears said, “I think that’s a good idea.”
As a taxpayer and property owner, Astrauskas, Jr. disagrees.
Astrauskas Jr. thinks the city manager should reside in the city that pays his salary because "[I] need to know what’s going on in the city.”
Bair says the lawsuit against Astrauskas, Jr. and his father is not retaliation for their vocal grievances at council meetings.
The city manager was limited in what he could say about the litigation because the lawsuit is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.