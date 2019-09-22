Though there's still work left to do for the Cardinals over the final week of the regular season, we know one thing for sure: the 2019 season will not end after Game 162.
With an incredible, improbable and memorable four-game sweep of the Cubs this weekend at Wrigley, the Cardinals have clinched, at minimum, a National League wild card spot this postseason.
The Cardinals won each of the first three games this weekend by one run each with dramatic late-inning heroics, and managed to pull some more magic on Sunday afternoon.
With the Cardinals trailing the Cubs 2-1 in the ninth, Jose Martinez led off another rally with a pinch-hit triple. With the kind of resilience and clutch hitting that has carried the Cardinals all weekend long, Dexter Fowler executed a sacrifice fly to score the tying run from third. Tommy Edman singled and stole second before being driven in as the go-ahead run by Paul Goldschmidt. Andrew Miller recorded three outs in the ninth to secure the win, as the Cardinals swept the Cubs out of Wrigley, 3-2.
With the win Sunday, the Cardinals guaranteed they will finish the season with a better record than the Cubs. Chicago is currently the best record in the NL that sits outside of a playoff spot, so by clinching over the Cubs, the Cardinals guaranteed themselves a berth into October for the first time since 2015.
The next goal in sight? Reclaiming the crown in the National League Central. For that, the Cardinals will need to fend off the red-hot Brewers, who won again over the Pirates on Sunday. As things stand now, the Cardinals lead the Brewers by 3.0 games in the Central. They magic number to clinch the division is 4, which is reduced by every Cardinals win or Brewers loss the rest of the way.
The Cardinals have a road series with Arizona this week before finishing up the season at home next weekend against the Cubs. Milwaukee finishes the season on the road against the Reds and Rockies.
