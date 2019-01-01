ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - After six homicides in St. Charles City in just one week, a chaplain for the St. Charles City Police department is sharing the toll the tragedies have taken on officers.

One of the incidents included the fatal shooting of four members of the same family. In addition to the death of an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, there was a manhunt for the suspect and officers were shot at.

'I don't think anyone saw this coming;' Search for answers as to motive in St. Charles killings continues The search for answers as to what led Richard Darren Emery to allegedly kill his girlfriend, her two children and her mother in shocking fashion continues, even after his first appearance in court Monday.

“Some of the older officers are like, ‘boy, I’m not sure what I can do with this, where I can put this,” David Iannacone, St. Charles City’s police chaplain told News 4.

He said he can’t imagine “The thoughts going through their heads.”

“They’re just human beings. They want to go home to their families at night and we had two officers who were directly in the line of fire,” he said.

Iannacone says his job as chaplain is to help the officers cope. He’ll go on ride alongs with officers and make sure they know they have someone they can talk to.

“In general terms, you would say they are the professionals that they are. They know they have a job to do and they’re doing it,” he said.