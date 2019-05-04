GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Roads are impassable and sandbags are stacked in cities along the Mississippi River. Some homes have been evacuated and some businesses closed down, but one couple isn't letting their weekend plans end just because the water is rising.
"You can't beat the views," Karen Boyd Paulsmeyer said. "Even though there's lots of water, it's still pretty."
Karen and Boyd Paulsmeyer's daughter is still getting married Saturday night despite all the challenges.
"They say that rain and water is a happy marriage, so we can take stock in that," Karen Boyd Paulsmeyer said.
The wedding must go on and now, the family's task is to explain how to get to the Aeries Winery for the reception.
The reception hall is set for 148 guests and the parents say all guests coming from Chicago, Tennessee, Edwardsville and the St. Louis area are planning to show up.
"It's something they'll remember forever," Karen Boyd Paulsmeyer said. "They can tell their grandkids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.