ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tommy Bullard says out of frustration, he began recording cell phone videos of drivers making illegal turns when exiting a parking garage under the Mansion House Apartment Complex in downtown St. Louis.
"They'll literally cuss me out and tell me I don't care, and they'll dodge around the barrier and go right into the highway, " said Bullard.
Bullard lives at the Mansion House and says he’s seen and experienced near misses of drivers making illegal turns when exiting the parking garage. He says they are turning down a one way road, attempting to get onto I-44.
“It’s been ongoing for two years,” he said.
News 4 cameras caught nearly 10 cars in less than 10 minutes turning illegally onto the highway.
A spokesperson for St. Louis City said the problem is on their radar and that their first step has been changing out “One-Way” signs to “Do Not Turn” signs.
The city says they also plan on placing barriers in that area to keep drivers from making illegal turns but could not give News 4 specifics on what the barriers would look like.
They say right now, they do not have a timeline on when the barriers will be in place because crews are dealing with flooding from the Mississippi River.
The city says once the flooding goes down, they will address placing up barricades along Memorial Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.