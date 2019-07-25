ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s blight and a safety hazard St. Louis City and County residents say needs to be towed away.
“They’re stolen vehicles and people will just like leave them there, and they’ll be sitting there for like months,” said one resident.
They’re cars, some stolen, others inoperable, but all left abandoned on city and county streets.
A concerned viewer alerted News 4 about abandoned vehicles left along North Broadway.
One vehicle is a truck that’s been sitting long enough for thieves to steal the battery, head lights, tries and rims.
News 4 reached out to both St. Louis City and St. Louis County officials for answers.
They say they do keep a close eye on derelict vehicles.
The county says when officers come across abandoned vehicles they do a record check to see if it’s stolen.
If the car has an owner they’ll contact them to pick it up.
In other cases, the car is towed or taken to the crime lab.
St. Louis City leaders tell News 4 they operate in the same manner. However, they are finding it challenging to keep up with abandoned vehicle pickups.
They say if an owner doesn’t pick up a vehicle within five days they’ll begin the process of towing it.
Currently they have 45 abandoned vehicles in line that need towing.
However, they say it could take two weeks before picking up a car because of understaffing. Currently, the city says they are down five tow truck drivers.
The city says they’re working to catch up to towing these vehicles and they currently have nine drivers working around the clock.
To apply for a job with the City of St. Louis click here.
