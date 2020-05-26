JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that two St. Louis men have been charged with a hit-and-run that left a father in serious condition.
According to the sheriff's office, 28-year-old Matthew Carver was driving a stolen Dodge Dart when he and 26-year-old Brandon VanDoren arrived at the Moto Mart gas station in Cedar Hill on May 20.
Investigators said VanDoren is believed to have gotten out of the Dodge and into a Saturn Aura that was in the parking lot.
Becky Henley said her fiance, Joseph Bates, was driving the Aura. She told News 4 Bates was driving his uncle's car because he fixed it up and was about to drop it off at his home.
She said Bates stopped at the gas station to grab a couple sodas and when he came out he spotted one of the men driving away in the car on the highway. When Bates ran out trying to stop him, she said that's when he was hit.
“They literally ran a man over and left him there to die. They didn’t stop, they didn’t check on him," said Henley.
Henley said a good Samaritan saw what happened, called 911, and followed the suspects until sheriff's deputies caught up.
The sheriff's office said the men led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when Carver lost control and crashed at the on-ramp from Highway M to Interstate 55. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the suspects topped 100 miles per hour during the chase. VanDoren continued onto Interstate 55 and was arrested the following morning in St. Louis County.
Henley and Bates have two daughters and are expecting a third. Due to visitor restrictions at the hospital, Henley nor her daughters have been able to see him since the crash.
“Every night my daughter asks, 'When is dad coming home?' and when she talks to him on the phone, she tells him be brave and be strong and she can’t wait until he comes home," said Henley.
She told News 4 he is on a ventilator and has several injuries including bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and a broken tibia. She said nurses have told her it could be weeks or months before he's off the ventilator.
Henley started a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills. As of Tuesday evening, over $4,800 has been raised.
VanDoren and Carver are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond and are facing multiple charges.
