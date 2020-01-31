JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Franklin County woman’s social media post about a theft from her husband’s grave prompted others t comment about thefts from their loved ones’ final resting place.
Thefts at cemeteries are a problem all over and some blame it on a lack of respect in the world today.
One victim is Melinda Lynn. Her mother has been buried at the Brush Creek Cemetery in Gray Summit for 10 years. In that time, she says numerous momentos have been stolen.
“We put those out for our loved ones, it means a lot, and they (thieves) just have no respect anymore,” Lynn said.
Lynn says fear of another theft keeps her from fully grieving the way she wants to.
“She’s a huge Blues fan. My son got this (a miniature Stanley Cup) at the rally and I won’t put it out,” said Lynn.
Tesla Andrade’s daughter, Evelyn Kay, was born after 23 weeks because of complications. She passed away 36 hours later and was buried at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Cedar Hill in 2017. In September, someone ran off with a two-foot metal flower from the grave.
“That’s a place where we go to feel some kind of peace or to grieve,” said Andrade.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says thefts from cemeteries do not happen often, but they encourage victims to report such incidents.
To cut down on the thefts, some cemeteries have installed cameras and others have gates that are closed at night.
