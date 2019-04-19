ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds are not only pretty to look at but they’re also an important group of pollinators.
Moving pollen from one plant to another eventually leads to the fruit or seed that people eat.
“The pollinators are in crisis, if they don’t have their food sources, we don’t have our food,” Mary Ann Fink said. “They don’t eat, we don’t eat.”
Fink is with the St. Louis County Parks Foundation.
More than 75% of flowering plants rely on pollinators like butterflies, hummingbirds, bees and beetles. They contribute nearly $30 billion of U.S. crops.
The decline in pollinators makes access to affordable fruits and vegetables much more difficult.
Fink is a pollinator pantry ambassador. She is on a mission to encourage citizens to create pollinator gardens.
“We want to have plants that are in flower for the whole range of seasons, so that spring, summer and fall pollinators have something to eat on in this pot,” Fink said.
News 4 meteorologist Kristen Cornett took on the task of planting a range of blooming flowers. Cornett, who said is usually intimidated by gardening, said repotting flowers was easy and fun at the same time.
“I am not a green thumb,” Cornett said. “So if I can put this together, anybody can put this together.”
Now, her garden provides a plate full of food for pollinators all season long.
To put together your own pollinator garden, open this link where you'll find a list of local pollinators as well as plants they love the most.
