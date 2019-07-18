NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tina Mallory says the heat is a feeling she doesn’t want to experience during a heat wave.
“It’s hot enough, it’s hot to me, it’s about 100 degrees in this house,” said Mallory.
She says she’s been without a working air conditioner for the last two months at the River Trails Apartments off Riverview Road in North City.
In the past, she says the heat was manageable, but now with the current heatwave, she wishes her complex would step up and expedite the repair.
“I’m hoping they do, and if they don’t, where am I going?” she said.
Mallory says she can’t escape the bad luck.
The complex is own by T.E.H. Reality. News 4 has reported about maintenance concerns at other T.E.H. properties.
Mallory says she was a part of a wave of residents who were forced to move from T.E.H’s Springwood Apartment complex in Bel-Ridge after the city condemned the property earlier this year.
“I was homeless and didn’t have nowhere to go, so my first apartment was Springwood,” she said.
Management relocated her to River Trail Apartments as a result.
A spokesperson with the company said they were unaware of Mallory’s complaint and are looking into this matter, and will work to get her air conditioning turned on as soon as possible.
She hopes this time, her request doesn’t fall on deaf ears.
The company has told News 4, in the past, they purchased several apartment buildings in the St. Louis area that need extensive renovations.
They say fixes will take time.
