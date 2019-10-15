ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Purple Heart recipient Dan Love was manning the big gun on a supply transport boat in the so-called Brownwater Navy in early 1968 during the North Vietnamese's Tet Offensive.
They were dangerous times to be slowly navigating the rivers of Vietnam to carry loads of ammunition, lumber, and even soldiers.
On February 28, his boat came under attack on the Cua Viet River.
Two of his crew mates were killed and several others were injured, some critically. Love said he was lucky to escape with shrapnel wounds to his face and neck.
After having his wounds treated, Love could have opted for different duty away from the boats that were inviting targets for the North Vietnamese. But he chose to return to his job as quickly as he could.
