ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus pandemic has meant thousands of students around Missouri and Illinois have had their high school prom dance called off. But one St. Louis County student decided she wasn't ready to cancel it completely.
You've heard the phrase "all dressed up with nowhere to go” and that applied to some Parkway Central students. Prom was cancelled last Saturday and they had nowhere to go but they decided to go ahead with the "all dressed up part."
“I just wanted to do something special with all my friends and make it a fun night for all of us, regardless of the circumstances,” Taylor Stern said.
Stern sent an invitation to her friends and said, “get ready for the prom and send me your videos.”
She then set it all to a song from "High School Musical 3."
“I just threw it all together and just made a music video out of it,” Stern said.
In the videos, students are fixing their hair, painting their nails, picking a suit and tie … The result was a nearly 4-minute long video.
“Everyone right now is like losing something or another. So, for me, making this video was really helpful. It gave me a reason to still look forward to something,” Stern said.
Sydney Kolker is a junior and helped plan the prom that will now never be.
“It was fun to just, even in a bad time, to make good out of it until like, just like find ways to have fun,” Kolker said.
And while they could cancel the dance, they didn't cancel dancing.
“It was really fun to make the best out of a bad situation and still do it. I kind of gave myself my own senior prom so it was really fun for me,” Stern said. “I was happy to do it.”
