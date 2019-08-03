ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The families of four men who died after their family members say they didn't get the medical treatment they needed at the St. Louis County Jail held a vigil Saturday night.
The vigil happened outside of the County Justice Center in Clayton.
Lamar Catchings' mother, Tashonda Troupe said she hopes to bring awareness and fight injustice in the judicial system.
READ: St. Louis County Jail director hindered in addressing deaths
"These four men lost their lives. They didn't have to," Troupe said. "They all had treatable illnesses and all they had to do was get medical care that they asked for and they would be with their families today."
Records show 20-year-old Catchings died from a curable form of leukemia.
His mother said she wants a change to be made in the entire prison system not just locally.
