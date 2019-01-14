BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An accused shoplifter shouted timeless, famous line after being nabbed by Ballwin police at Target last week, police say.
Officers were sitting in a Target parking lot when they saw a man fleeing with stolen merchandise. The suspect was apprehended in the store's women's restroom and refused to tell his name.
Authorities searched the man's pants to find anything to identify the man when they found probation papers belonging to the him.
In a hilarious Facebook post, the police department joked "the suspect then responded with the timeless remark made famous over the years through TV shows such as Cops and Live PD, exclaiming "THESE ARN'T MY PANTS!"
"Contrary to criminal belief", police humorously added it is still illegal to steal merchandise no matter who's pants you are wearing.
The man was taken into custody and sent to jail, where he is facing charges for felony stealing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.