ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — As the MLB Players’ Association and team owners struggled to negotiate terms for a 2020 MLB season in recent weeks and months, Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller found himself at the forefront of the conversations. As a member of the executive board of the players’ union, Miller took an active role in the quest for an agreement. His dual roles as left-handed pitcher and union leader left Miller juggling multiple jobs during baseball’s coronavirus shutdown.
“Fortunately, not a whole lot of overlap,” Miller said on his schedule balancing baseball work and union matters. “I was able to get my workouts in in the mornings. The stuff, based on my role with the union, seemed to take place in the afternoons and evenings, more often than not.”
Miller shared his unique perspective on the negotiations Sunday, articulating his thoughts on a process that took a winding and, unfortunately, very public route to arrive at a 60-game MLB season in 2020.
“For us as players to expect everybody to understand why everything happens and what’s going on behind the scenes, is unreasonable,” Miller said. “But the reality is, I think that I’m comfortable with the way it went down. Again, I think there were some places that maybe I wish things had gone a little bit differently. I think that our fans don’t really love seeing us go back and forth about money, that should be common sense by now. But unfortunately, it played out very publicly. Ultimately I think that we have health and safety measures that are on the books that are good for players. That was our number one priority. And, you know, we have a season. This is a crazy world, we’re doing the best we can.”
Like all players during the shutdown, Miller was in an unusual situation trying to prepare for a season without knowing exactly where or when he would be called upon to get that season underway. In his particular case, though, the layoff had some benefits. When the shutdown occurred, Miller had been dealing with some vague injury issues that prevented him from pitching; had the season started on March 26 as originally scheduled, Miller would have begun the year on the injured list.
Miller said Sunday that he had some vitamin deficiencies that have since been addressed, but other than noting that doctors had ruled out major issues like carpal tunnel syndrome or nerve issues, he didn’t have an answer for what doctors determined was wrong with him back in spring training.
The good news is that Miller feels better now and is confident in his physical ability to be ready when the regular season begins later this month. Of course, it’s impossible to entirely dismiss the thought that—despite everyone’s best efforts—the season may not actually come to fruition.
“I think there’s still some doubt that we’re going to have a season now,” Miller said. “By no means is this a slam dunk. I think we’re trying, we’re going to give this our best effort, but for me to sit here and say 100 percent I think would be a lie."
The Cardinals who can be are present and participating in Summer Camp at Busch Stadium, which saw its third official day on Sunday. The players are here with every intention to fire up the season in a few weeks, likely on July 24 (the official schedule release is expected on Monday). But the backdrop of these workouts is littered with news of positive COVID-19 tests for players—the Cardinals announced another one Sunday—and stories of players around the league choosing to opt out of participating in the season.
"If this is going to work, if Major League Baseball is going to have a season, it’s going to be because players have been responsible,” Miller said. “And staff. The Tier 1 and Tier 2, the individuals that could potentially bring this into our ‘bubble’—it’s a large group of people... If we want to play, I think that we’re going to have to be very bought into the protocols that the union and MLB came up with. We’re going to be uncomfortable. There’s things that we’re not going to want to do. At the same time, there’s a responsibility. There’s people’s health and safety. I don’t want to bring it in and then give it to somebody else, who then gives it to somebody else, and find out that somebody got really, really sick that was doing their best to avoid it—and somehow I’m at fault. I don’t want to be the one that brings down a season, which—millions of dollars and people’s livelihoods—and that goes beyond players’ salaries and owner’s earnings. We’ve got people in this room that are relying upon a baseball season to make end’s meet.
“So there’s a lot of responsibility. And I think that there’s going to be a little bit of luck, to be completely honest in my opinion. But the responsibility part, if guys don’t take that seriously, I don’t think we have any chance.”
For Cardinals, that responsibility will be backed up by the accountability provided by the veteran players in the clubhouse. The players held a meeting Saturday in which veterans Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter Andrew Miller, Dexter Fowler and Matt Wieters relayed a simple, but critical, message to the rest of the team.
“We had a special meeting about it yesterday,” Wainwright said. “The message from Yadier, myself, and Dexter, Wieters, Andrew Miller and Carp was, listen, if we see y’all stepping out of line, we’re going to let you know about it really quick. Because there’s no room for selfishness right now during this part of the season where everything has to go just perfect for us to play.
"There’s a lot at stake. There’s a lot of livelihoods at stake. There’s a lot of enjoyment at stake for fans that are going to watch. And y’all need stuff to write about. So there’s a lot of people that have stuff riding on what we’re doing right now. So it’s very important that we talk about being careful, being safe, controlling what we can control and not going too crazy. For three months. We’re talking about for three months. After three months, we can’t dictate what you’re doing anymore. But for three months, we need everybody to kind of be good soldiers.”
