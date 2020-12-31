QUEENS, NY (WCBS) – Micheline Frederick is still bruised, and her bite wounds are healing after she was attacked by an aggressive squirrel a week ago.
“You hear someone’s been bitten by a squirrel, you’re like okay, you got a little nib, what’s the deal? But this was, this was an MMA Cage Match! And I lost!” she said.
Frederick said the squirrel, totally unprovoked, went after her as she stood on the front stoop of her Rego Park, Queens home.
“We’re wrestling in the snow and there’s blood everywhere and my fingers getting chewed and it won’t let go,” she recalled. “Eventually it just stopped and there I was a big bloody mess. “
A security camera image captured the squirrel latched on Frederick’s left hand.
At least six of Frederick’s neighbors said they have also been terrorized by the raging rodents.
“These squirrels are aggressively going after people,” Vinati Singh said.
Singh’s family were recording a squirrel on their mailbox when it pounced! Another squirrel jumped on neighbor Licia Wang’s back and bit her arm.
The victims said they’ve called the city for help and the New York City Department of Health advised them to hire a state licensed trapper. Residents said the traps have remained empty.
The Centers for Disease Control said small rodents like squirrels are almost never found to have rabies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.