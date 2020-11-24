ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says there will be a bump in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, but it is unclear how big that rise will be.
On a scale of 1 to 10, Dr. Alex Garza says his concern about an increase in cases due to activity at Thanksgiving is at "7.5"
"It is still busy at the airports, people are still traveling, people are visiting, so we know there will be some bump in the cases. We just don't know by how much yet," Garza said.
Tuesday, the task force reported that 86 percent of the ICU beds in St. Louis area hospitals are filled, 35 percent of those patients are battling COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals has reached 887, a new record. Garza says many of the patients are not from the St. Louis metropolitan area.
"In the last three or four weeks is many admissions coming from outside the metropolitan area. Closer to Columbia down south, to St. Francois County and then further up north as well," Garza said.
