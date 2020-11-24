ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis area hospitals are getting requests from rural hospitals to accept the transfer of patients as some small hospitals get close to reaching their capacity.
"There simply isn't space. There's literally zero beds in some of the ICUs in some of our hospitals," said Dave Dillon with the Missouri Hospital Association.
In some cases rural hospitals are seeking to transfer the sickest of the sick to large urban hospitals that are better equipped to treat the most critically ill patients.
Mercy Health told News 4 it recently accepted patients transferred from hospitals in Owensville, Poplar Bluff, Pike County and Phelps County, and its St. Louis area hospitals have had inquires about available beds from as far away as Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Mississippi.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, St. Louis area intensive care units are at a collective 86% of capacity, which is down from last week. But sometimes local hospitals aren't in a position to take transfers.
"We try to accommodate as many as we can but there have been instances when our intensive care units are full or a specific hospital has been full," said Dr. Alex Garza who heads the task force.
The task force also told News 4 that there are 808 patients currently in ICU beds in the St. Louis area. 102 of them are from outside the St. Louis metropolitan area.
