ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – NHL Executive Vice President Colin Campbell says the “whistle should have blown” had the referees seen a hand pass live that led to the game winning goal in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Campbell’s comments, which came during an interview on Canadian radio, came less than 24 hours after the Sharks defeated the Blues 5-4 in overtime to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.
The game-winning goal was scored by Erik Karllson, but should not have counted because one Shark passed the puck to a teammate with his hand. The officials huddled after the goal was scored but determined that it counted.
The play is not reviewable, something Campbell reinforced during the interview.
“2 million people saw that play in 30 seconds last night but four people didn’t see it, the most important four people,” said Campbell.
Campbell added that there is always talk on expanding replay inside the league but wondered where the line would be drawn if more plays would be subject to review.
