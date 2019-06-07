LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested a 35-year-old man accused of attempting to run over a detective Monday.
Officers arrived to the 100 block of Black Oak after receiving a tip about a stolen trailer. Upon arrival, they spoke to a woman who said 35-year-old Lance Johnson was in the backyard.
As detectives approached the back of the home, they found Johnson sitting in a truck. Police said Johnson then drove towards the detective after they announced themselves. The 35-year-old narrowly missed the officials before he landed into a creek embankment nearby.
Officials said he yelled out "there's a baby in here" and that he did nothing wrong while the truck was still in motion.
Johnson was immediately was taken into custody once he shut off the truck. A woman with a 10-month-old child exited the truck uninjured after the incident.
The child or the woman was not injured during the incident, police say.
Two glass smoking pipes and a syringe was found in the truck.
Prosecutors charged Johnson with second degree assault of a law enforcement officer and is jailed at the Lincoln County on a $50,000 cash bond.
