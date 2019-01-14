ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Federal investigators are now digging into a city agency after a News 4 investigation earlier this month.

'It's a lie;' Whistleblowers call for investigation of city agency amid claims of mismanagement of millions in taxpayer money Dozens of current and former employees at SLATE claim the agency, which manages $10 million in taxpayer money, is terribly mismanaged and are calling for a top-down review.

The investigation raised serious questions about how the agency manages millions of tax dollars.

News 4 has learned that the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office have talked with at least three people and plan to talk to more. They’re asking questions about what News 4 uncovered earlier this month.

Additional reviews and audits are underway.

But some people who spoke to News 4 hope they hurry up.

“There has been a whole lot of shredding of paper, since your story aired. We don't know what's being shredded, but the shredders are going into overtime,” said one whistleblower.

Even more whistleblowers are sounding alarms about SLATE, The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment.

Earlier this month, News 4 raised serious questions about timesheets submitted by State Representative Bruce Franks when he was employed as a youth mentor for a subcontractor of SLATE.

Whistleblowers also expressed concern about how SLATE’s being run, furniture purchases, the finances and much more.

Dr. Alice Prince, head of SLATE, defended her leadership in our piece earlier this month.

“They have a right to feel how they feel but I have a duty to this community,” Dr. Prince said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson, who appointed Dr. Prince, asked state auditors to expedite a review of the agency and promised the city would cooperate with any investigation.

But now the mayor's office is saying it's inappropriate to comment any more about SLATE.

But News 4 has uncovered some new details about Dr. Prince's past. Some employees say they were shocked the mayor appointed her to the top spot in the agency.

We’ll have the full details on that, coming up on News 4 at 10.