FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two weeks ago, Ericka Lotts’ son, Derontae Martin, was found dead in a rural Missouri town.
Martin was found in a home on Highway Z in Fredericktown. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Martin had a gunshot to the head and ruled it a suicide. But Martin's family is speaking out and say they do not believe this was a suicide.
Friday, his mom, friends, family and activists from the St. Louis area gathered in Fredericktown to remember Derontae Martin.
“We got a call on the 25th probably about noon saying he had been shot and he was dead,” said Ericka.
Since that call, Lotts says she's been trying to find the truth in her son’s death. She said he went to visit friends in Fredericktown, roughly 30 miles from where he grew up. He was found dead in an attic on Highway Z and Lotts says her son had no connection to the owner of the home.
She says the notion this was suicide, is unsettling for her.
"I told them he wasn't suicidal. He was too happy to be suicidal,” she said.
"Why did he end up in this particular house? If he ended up in the attic and that's the story, how did he end up in the attic? If the story is that he was on drugs, how did he get the drugs, who gave him the drugs, who witnessed this?,” questioned Reverend Darryl Gray.
Gray is a known St. Louis activist and says he's working with the family to find the real story.
"There are too many questions and not enough answers and so that's why I believe that it's a questionable death, it is a suspicious death,” said Gray.
Both Reverend Gray and Derontae Martin's family met with the county's prosecuting attorney Friday to request an additional, outside investigation from Missouri’s attorney general.
At this time, no one has been charged or arrested in his death.
"I'm not asking them for anything else, all I want is justice for my son," said Ericka.
The Madison County Prosecutor is involved in these case. News 4 called to talk about the case, but we never received a call back.
