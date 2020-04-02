ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local leaders said some areas in St. Louis will see more coronavirus cases and possibly more deaths when overall health conditions and access to healthcare are factored in. Those at-risk areas are now getting new COVID-19 testing sites.
“Without having testing it does seem like our community is being left behind,” said Angela Clabon, CEO of CareSTL Health.
[READ: Local officials fear virus will disproportionately impact certain groups of people]
Opening Monday, they will have a testing location at 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. It will be available for drive-thru and is accessible for walk-ups. Appointments can be made at 314-367-5820.
“This is so important for us because our community, they don’t have access to go to South County or BJC, they have to travel via bus or other things that put the community at risk,” said Clabon.
They hope to have more locations as they join a growing number of testing locations in the region.
[RELATED: Here are the COVID-19 testing sites in St. Louis region, Metro East]
News 4 asked St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson if she thinks there were enough locations.
“I feel like our testing sites are in pretty good shape," Krewson said. "What we need are the tests."
She said they could use thousands more tests and she said the city is working to get them.
"But before we have that additional testing, which of course we're ordering from everywhere and trying to get from the federal government," Krewson said. "We all have to behave as if this is a very serious situation, which it is."
Krewson is also looking to track data in terms of how many people are hospitalized from the virus.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The City of St. Louis Department of Health number is 314-657-1499 or visit the city's website at stlouis-mo.gov to learn more. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.