ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a new tool for people looking for jobs in St. Louis.
The St Louis Regional Business Council and St. Louis Civic Pride Foundation announced the launch of STL.works on Tuesday.
It's an online platform for people to find jobs that match their skills.
Organizers said it's a response to what they call a work crisis.
Saying in the St. Louis area, 50,000 people are unemployed, yet 200,000 jobs remain unfilled.
"There are hundreds and hundreds of jobs available," Regional Business President and CEO Kathy Osborn said. "We want more people to learn about where they're going to get the right training so they can go into those careers."
St. Lousians can find jobs in various industries including healthcare, manufacturing and technology.
For more information, visit their website stl.works
