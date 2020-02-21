ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new full-time employee at the Cardinals Kid Cancer Center at Mercy is helping those getting treatment.
Odin is a 2-year-old Labrador who is one of the first therapy dogs to be placed at a facility like this. He is at the treatment center daily and goes home with Laura Hanks every night.
“He goes into the patients’ rooms and sits with them while they are getting procedures done,” said Hanks.
The young patients at the center told News 4 Odin helps them when they get nervous and helps them to feel better.
