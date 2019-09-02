NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man who wants to go by the name Junior had been searching for his stolen truck for nearly a month. A friend who was also the victim of a vehicle theft got a tip that both trucks might be found in a wooded area at the end of Fry Lane, near I-270 and Lilac Avenue. On Sunday, they went to look.
"Well we recovered our trucks at a chop shop," Junior said.
Junior said they found up to 15 vehicles that may have been stolen and some had parts removed.
They also found the chassis of vehicles cut in half and VIN numbers removed from vehicles.
St. Louis County Police confirm that 2 stolen pickups were recovered on the property and Junior confirmed one was his and the other belonged to his friend.
"I couldn't tell you how many people I've talked to over the last month. Followed leads all the way up to Clinton, Iowa," Junior said.
Junior’s customized 1999 F350 pickup was stolen on August 7 from in front of a business in Fenton. The theft was recorded on surveillance video.
When the truck was stolen, it had $4,000 worth of fishing equipment inside. Junior believes his pickup was stolen by thieves who discovered how to use a screwdriver to steal certain models of Ford pickups.
"I have no use for a thief, none at all," Junior said. "People work hard for what they've got."
By late Monday, several other vehicles had been identified as stolen, some from as long as 6 years ago. A Jefferson County owner recovered their stolen trailer and already took it home.
St. Louis County Police said the department’s auto theft unit is investigating.
There is a video showing the area and highlighting the vehicles found on the site on the Jefferson County Missouri Stolen Alerts Facebook page.
