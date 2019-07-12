NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews have recovered two people's bodies from Maline Creek Friday after an incident involving a stolen vehicle.
Police say two 18-year-old men stole a vehicle. The owners of the stolen vehicle got into another vehicle and chased the suspects.
Both cars ended up at Bellefontaine and St. Cyr Roads where the four got into an argument.
Police were called to the scene and when they arrived, the two suspects jumped off a steep ledge into Maline Creek.
The two never resurfaced from the water and search and rescue crews recovered their bodies.
