JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Five men are in custody and two have been charged after a police chase in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, having reportedly broken into several vehicles and at least one home.
Authorities said they received a call around 4 a.m. for suspicious people near Old Antonia Road. When deputies arrived, they spotted five men going through vehicles and garages. When the men spotted the deputies, they fled.
Deputies put up spike strips in an attempt to stop the suspects, but their vehicle swerved to miss them and almost hit a deputy who was on foot. The men then drove to the Imperial area and authorities once again put up spike strips, this time on White Road.
The spikes flattened two of the car's tires, prompting the men to jump out and flee on foot.
Four of the men were arrested following a traffic stop at the Mobile On The Run on Imperial Main, and the fifth was taken into custody after a bizarre home break-in four hours later.
About four miles from where the chase took place, an 88-year-old woman said the fifth suspect walked into her home and sat down on a bench.
"He just came in straight through the living room and sit down on the bench like he was waiting to get breakfast I guess," said the woman, who requested anonymity. "It was scary after I saw that it was nobody I knew. It was kind of scary."
Eventually the woman and her daughter got the man to leave their home, but not before another bizarre move.
"We made him leave and he got up to leave, and he went down and sat on the couch," she said. "We talked him into getting up and getting on out."
A deputy was patrolling in the area and spotted the man, taking him into custody.
Two of the men were charged late Wednesday. Jahniy Dowdy, 17, of St. Louis was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm, and resisting arrest. Raymon Manley, 17, of St. Louis was charged with stealing a firearm and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they expect this group is just the tip of the iceberg.
"These people are a small part of a much larger group," said Lieutenant Brian Taylor. "That will make this a long term investigation for us."
Authorities believe the five men could be linked to as many as 60 theft cases dating back to July.
At least two stolen guns were recovered from the suspects, and the vehicle they were driving was reportedly stolen as well. One of the guns recovered was determined to have been stolen from an unlocked car in Pevely.
The revelation prompted a frustrated social media post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which said:
"As we continue to investigate after suspect/ vehicle pursuits this morning, we learned one of the firearms in their possession was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Pevely. If we make it this easy, we will continue to be a great place to commit crimes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.