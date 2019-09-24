FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly stealing from a Florissant businesses. He is also accused of hitting an officer with his car officer during a chase.
Aaron Lewis, Jr., is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing $25,000 or more.
Police say he is a suspect in several burglaries, including a theft on June 21 when police say he stole $25,000 from a business in the 900 block of N. Highway 67 in Florissant.
On Monday, police were in the 3100 block of Prairie in North City to try and arrested Lewis. Police say Lewis, Jr., fled and hit a Florissant police officer with a car, pinning the officer between Lewis Jr’s car and his squad car.
Lewis, Jr. then drove a short distance before crashing. Police say he then tried to run but was quickly arrested.
Police said they will soon ask prosecutors to charge Lewis, Jr. for running over the officer.
Lewis, Jr. is being held in the St. Louis County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.