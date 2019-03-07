EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are on the scene after a crash in East St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Belleville police were chasing a vehicle after a reported retail theft at St. Clair Square, according to the Illinois State Police Department. The chase ended with a head-on crash at Highway 30 and State Street around 1:30 p.m.
The Illinois State Police Department told News 4 they handling accident reconstruction. They also said no one has died as a result of the crash.
