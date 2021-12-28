The year in review: Top 10 stories on KMOV in 2021

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Below are some of the top read stories on KMOV.com in 2021.

Social Security goes after local man over $122 from 48 years ago

A bizarre letter from the Social Security Administration had one local man scratching his head. They claimed he owed them money from nearly 50 years ago.

Local nurse loses her baby due to COVID-19 complications | 'It was devastating'

For a local woman, the pandemic infiltrated all aspects of her life; As a nurse treating COVID-19 patients, at home with an infected husband and later getting the virus herself while pregnant. The virus eventually caused blood clots that led to her baby's death.

COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up

The COVID-19 vaccine was made available to a larger amount of Missourians as the state opened it to all adults above 16 on April 9.

Man sentenced to 70 years in killing of Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori

Timothy Banowetz was sentenced to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder charge and 10 years for the armed robbery charge. He previously pleaded guilty to killing Randy Gori.

Peek Inside: Joe Buck's $3.3 million Ladue home up for sale

Joe Buck’s Ladue home went on the market in February with a price tag of $3,295,000. The home sits on 6 private acres with 7,422 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one-half bathroom.

Woman fatally shoots boyfriend after seeing him videoconference with ex-girlfriend, charges say

St. Louis County charging documents state Shaquavia Willis, 29, was driving her boyfriend, Christian Stewart, 33, home when he began videoconferencing with his ex-girlfriend and her child. Willis decided to end the relationship, charges state, and Stewart then followed Willis to her home, where they parked their vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Iguana Terrance.

Witnesses, police said, reported hearing gunshots and then saw Stewart running from his car. They then reported seeing Willis exit her car, run towards Stewart and fire her gun while he was running away. Willis, police said, turned herself in and admitted she obtained the gun two weeks prior to the shooting. She allegedly told police she stopped shooting only because there were no more bullets in the clip.

Prosecutor determines deadly shooting over grass clippings in North County was self-defense

News 4 obtained home surveillance video showing the moments before and after the Glasgow Village shooting. The video shows the neighbor bringing two men to Allen Waller’s doorstep. They go around the corner of the home out of frame, then seconds go by and the neighbor is seen sprinting across her yard. The video reveals a third man walking from a truck parked on the street with a gun.

In June, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office told News 4 they had taken the matter for charges under advisement because "of the element of self-defense." At the time, they said charges would depend on what additional evidence turns up. In early October, a grand jury declined to press charges, citing self defense.

St. Peters father dies in hospital parking lot after family says hospital refused treatment

Sadie Bell said her husband David died in the parking lot of the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Peters during his third time at the hospital seeking medical treatment. When Bell got to the hospital she said her husband was sitting outside in a wheelchair. After begging doctors to run tests and admit him, she said they refused.

Bell believes her husband received a lack of treatment because doctors and staff dismissed him. National medical reports state African Americans often have higher mortality rates because they don’t receive the same health care as their white counterparts.

News 4 reached out to Barnes Jewish for a comment. They told us due to privacy laws they cannot share details on David’s case. They sent a statement saying: “Our thoughts are with the family after this loss, as well as with the entire Central County Fire & Rescue team.”

Missouri asks some unemployment recipients to give money back - or face consequences | News 4 Investigates

Unemployment insurance has been a lifeline for so many people during the pandemic, helping struggling people just to make ends meet. News 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing data that shows the state of Missouri is asking thousands of people to pay the money back or face consequences. That's because officials say they incorrectly paid thousands of people, to the tune of tens of millions of your tax dollars.

Blues legend Bobby Plager dies after car crash

Legendary member of the St. Louis Blues Bobby Plager died in March after being involved in a car accident on Interstate 64. The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Officer said Plager's cause of death is believed to be related to a cardiac event.