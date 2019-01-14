ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "You Better..You Bet" die-hard Who fans are jumping for joy!
The legendary band is bring their the 2019 Moving On! tour to the Show- Me State in May.
With hits like "The Kids Are Alright" and "Baba O'Reily", the British rock band will perform for fans on May 23 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Members of The Who's fan club can purchase pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday but all other fans can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
When asked what fans can expect from the tour, lead singer Roger Daltrey said, “Be aware Who fans! Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”
Every pair of tickets purchased online will include a redeemable code for a CD copy of the band's upcoming album when it's released.
This will be the band's first album filled with new songs in 13 years.
In addition, every $1 spent from ticket sales will benefit the Teen Cancer America organization.
For more ticket information, click here.
