LA Premiere of "Uncut Gems"

The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of "Uncut Gems" at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Weeknd will bring his new headline world tour to St. Louis in late August!

“The After Hours Tour” will stop at the Enterprise Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Tickets start at $26.75 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

