ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The weekend is off to a violent start in the St. Louis area.
Police say they have a suspect in mind in a South City shooting which took place right before 12:30 a.m. on Jamieson, just a few blocks from Francis Park.
According to police, the person shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Then, just before 1:30 a.m., someone shot a man multiple times also in North City, this time on Broadway and Riverview. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is not currently known.
Police say yet another man who was shot around 5:30 a.m. died soon after.
Police said the shooting happened near St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street, near North Florissant in North City, with more shots fired along North Florissant to Madison Avenue.
Police haven't released information about a possible suspect.
