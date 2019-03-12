ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Almost 24 hours since Ted Drewes announced that there will be a new mystery flavor special, many locals flocked to their Facebook page.
On Monday, Ted Drewes announced the "St. Louis Classic" would be added to their menu but left many custard lovers questioning what will be included in the treat.
Creative guesses like a toasted ravioli concrete and Provel cheese-flavored custard flooded the comment section.
Thankfully, those guesses were wrong.
However, the company announced the "St. Louis Classic" will include a Gooey butter cake topped with vanilla custard, tart cherries and a Dad's cookie.
To see all the hilarious guesses on their Facebook page, click here.
