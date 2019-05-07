O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Dennis Minner converted his home's basement into a mini replica Enterprise Center.
“We moved into the house a few years ago and walked in and seriously the layout looked like a hockey rink. So I told my wife, I said, 'This looks like a hockey rink. You got the upper two floors, can I have the basement?'” he said.
Minner wanted to make the basement as close to the Enterprise Center as possible. There are mini nets, blue lines, a huge Blues logo and all the sponsors painted around it. The replica is made to scale to match the arena.
The ceiling's gray color is even the same exact color they have in the Enterprise Center.
Minner, a full season ticket holder, hosts plenty of away game parties in his fan cave.
