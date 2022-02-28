The Truckers Convoy is making it's way to the St. Louis area starting Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A convoy of truckers are making there way to the St. Louis area starting Monday.
Initially the movement was to fight against vaccine mandates, now the truckers just want lawmakers in Washington D.C. to listen to them. The people's convoy will have a rally in St. Robert Monday and end the day in Sullivan, Mo.
They will be making their way through the St. Louis area Tuesday. Over the weekend one group passed through southeastern Missouri. The group is making their way to Washington D.C.
"The people who organized this do not condone going into Washington D.C. and parking in front of the White House or anything like that," said Dave Chlquette, trucker. "They want it to be peaceful, easy, mellow, just make a statement."
Illinois State Police have issued warnings about the protest saying there could be traffic delays.
