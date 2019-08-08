ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Students are returning to school all over the St. Louis area and tens of thousands ride buses every day.
News 4's Steve Harris was at Francis Howell High School Thursday morning as the students arrived, and he introduced us to one of the unsung heroes who gets the students to class on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.