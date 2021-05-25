DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) – Let the countdown begin! In less than six weeks, America’s Birthday Parade will fill the streets of downtown St. Louis.
This will be the first parade since July 2019. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on July 3. The creative floats will head west from Broadway and Market streets at Kiener Plaza to 18th streets near Union Station.
“America’s Birthday Parade has been a patriotic summer tradition in St. Louis since 1878, and we are thrilled to come together this year and celebrate our community with an elaborate spectacle of floats, choreographed dances and live performances in a parade down Market Street in the shadow of the iconic Gateway Arch,” said David Plufka, Grand Marshal of America’s Birthday Parade.
Nearly two dozen floats will incorporate themes of the previous holiday parades, such as Annie Malone, PrideFest and St. Patrick’s Day, that had to cancel their plans due to the pandemic.
That concept, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said she is thrilled to see.
“It makes me proud that they're bringing together other organizations who had to cancel their own parades, leading with a spirit of collaboration that St. Louis and the whole country can appreciate,” Jones said. “I encourage everyone to celebrate however they feel comfortable, and to consider the health and safety of their fellow paradegoers as they come together Downtown to celebrate."
Although we are months away, the details surrounding potential COVID-19 precautions have not been released. The parade will also be televised live on News 4 for those who might not be able to attend.
