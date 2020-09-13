FERGUSON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Traditions are taking on a new form.
The annual Taste of Ferguson is set to take place Sunday but sampling food from the vendors will take place in your car.
COVID-19 has impacted the protocols for several events such as festivals and traditions that we look forward to each year. Normally, vendors would pass out food and people walking from tent to tent.
But not this year, the event will follow the drive-thru format at the Savoy Banquet Center on South Florissant Rd from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Food will be boxed up for those who have purchased tickets-- in fact the boxes are already sold out.
Organizers asked that customers have their confirmation receipt already out when you pull up.
This year serves a dual purpose with some of the proceeds not only going toward a scholarship fund but a small portion will also go to each vendor as many have suffered financial hardships this year.
